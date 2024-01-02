Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,817,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.68.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down 3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 71.19. 2,431,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 61.16. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 78.66.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

