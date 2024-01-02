Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.98. 25,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.93. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.