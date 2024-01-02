Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.20. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.