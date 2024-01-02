Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

ULTA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $490.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,164. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.