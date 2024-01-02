Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $395.40. 24,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,122. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $296.89 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

