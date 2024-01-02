Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.22. 77,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,112. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

