Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,117. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $122.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

