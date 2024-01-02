Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ROK traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.62 and its 200-day moving average is $297.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

