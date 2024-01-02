Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,890,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $104,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,253,430 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 76,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,464. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

