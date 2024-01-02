Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 180,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

