Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 467,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,208. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

