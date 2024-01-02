Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 110,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,608. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.