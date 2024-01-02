Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

