Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.1 %

EXAS traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 186,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

