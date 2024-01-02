Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. 310,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,881. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

