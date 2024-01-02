Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $771,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,821,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $771,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,821,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,904 shares of company stock worth $10,526,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of S stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,425. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.