Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $26.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,544.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,487.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,337.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

