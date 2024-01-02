Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 639,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,410. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

