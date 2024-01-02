Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 7,142 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $150.26. 163,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,661. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.