Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

VMC stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.45. 17,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.97. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.