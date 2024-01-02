Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 1,425,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,235,998. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.