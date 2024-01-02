Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

