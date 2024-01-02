Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

LIN stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.88. The stock had a trading volume of 238,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

