Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $11.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.