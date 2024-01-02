Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 10,191 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 609,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.