Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,057. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

