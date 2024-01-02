Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,521 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of authID worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in authID by 138.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in authID during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period.

authID Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804. authID Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%.

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,122,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,445.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

