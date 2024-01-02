Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,315. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.69 and a one year high of $221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

