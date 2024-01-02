Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock remained flat at $103.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 507,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

