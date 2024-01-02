Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 624,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.65. The company had a trading volume of 896,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The firm has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

