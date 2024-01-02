Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

