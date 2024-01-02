Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOO stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.