Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,139,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

