Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 193,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130,575 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 853,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 807,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

