Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.66 on Tuesday, reaching $472.22. 1,233,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,026. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

