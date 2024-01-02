Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $977,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.84. 84,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.10 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.