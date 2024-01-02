Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 11,384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.