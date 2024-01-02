Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 146,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,276,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,601,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

