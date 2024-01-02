Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. 1,579,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

