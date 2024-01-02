Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. 714,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

