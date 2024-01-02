Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

