Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 867,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

