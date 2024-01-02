Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 1,015 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

CF traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. 637,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,205. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

