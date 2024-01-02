Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 1,025 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Banner were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 923.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 88.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 30,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,878. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

