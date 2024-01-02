Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 925 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 157,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,764. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

