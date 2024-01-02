Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 4,615 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 541.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 235,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.