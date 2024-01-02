Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 572,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

