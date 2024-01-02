Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.02 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BA traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $254.26. 2,687,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.