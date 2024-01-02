Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 247.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of Veritex worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 1,269,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Veritex by 6,854.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veritex by 219.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 750.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Veritex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

