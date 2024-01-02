Sippican Capital Advisors Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 59.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 314,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

SEM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 576,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.